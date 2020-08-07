Rajib Upadhya’s Book Cabals And Cartel Released

At a time when COVID-19 disrupting Nepal’s entire sectors and the country’s economic development and achievements made during the last three decades has badly shaken, the publication of book Cabals and Cartel by journalist Rajib Upadhyaya is highly relevant.

Having seen Nepal’s almost five-decade-long development process as a direct observer through the World Bank, Journalist and indirect through conversation in the family, Upadhya, a son of late Devendra Raj Upadhya, Nepal’s legendary personality scholar, diplomat and bureaucrat, knows ins and outs of Nepal’s political economy.

Author Upadhya with his book

When Upadhya joined The World Bank Nepal Office, the country is in the mid of crisis following the debacle of Arun III and the World Bank was in transition in Nepal. From Maoist insurgency to Nepal’s new political transition, Upadhya ‘s period in the World Bank was most turbulent.

The words expressed by the former finance minister and civil society leader Dr. Devendra Raj Pandey, who has been closely watching Nepal’s transformation publishing some very important books highlighting Nepal’s development, speaks volumes about the book. There is no one except Dr. Pandey to speak authoritatively about the book.

“This absorbing tale of Nepal’s trials and tribulations in a challenging period is remarkable both for the depth of analysis and the breadth of its coverage. Focused on the country’s dysfunctional transitional politics in relation to development and international aid, the book crafts a lucid story that reaches into critical aspects of Nepal’s political economy to highlight a “dark underbelly” that continues to upset the hopes and promises of post-conflict transition, “writes Dr. Pandey.

Not only Pandey, Shantayanan Devarajan, Professor, Practice of Intentional Development George Town University and Former Chief Economist of World Bank’s South Asian Region, has also seen the book as a piece to read Nepal’s development process.

“Part Memoir and part political-economy analysis, this book is a gripping account of Nepal’s struggle for development. Cable and Cartels do not mince words, slays a few sacred cows and provide an analytical narrative that will help the Nepali people and those of other poor countries escape poverty. “

Unveiled jointly by Journalist Kishore Nepal, Economist Biswo Poudel, Executive Director of Women Lead-Nepal Hima Bista, and author Rajib Upadhya, the book is collections of information and analysis of Nepal’s politico-economic development.

“My book is released! I am deeply grateful to the distinguished speakers. I am truly impressed with Team Fine Print and the professionalism with which they pulled this off notwithstanding the adverse times,” writes Rajib Upadhya on his Facebook wall.

Upadhya, who worked in The World Bank for a long time, looks at Nepal's turbulent transition and Disrupted Development. He discussed the entire process in the most simplistic way.

With the publication of a non-fiction book in fictional style, Rajib maintains the legacy of his father late Upadhya.



