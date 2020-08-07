Weather Forecast Across Nepal For August 8

Weather Forecast Across Nepal For August 8

Aug. 7, 2020, 7:28 a.m.

Low pressure monsoon trough is still in India close to southern parts of Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

