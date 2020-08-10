Kathmandu Valley’s Municipalities Suspended All The Regular Services Till August 31

Aug. 10, 2020, 8:59 p.m.

Amid the spread of coronavirus rapidly, mayors of Municipalities, Metropolitan City of Kathmandu Valley have announced to temporarily shut down all non-essential service for three weeks.

The decision was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus. In an emergency meeting of Municipality Mayor Forum, which consists of all 10 municipalities of the valley, took the decision today. The service will be shut down till August 31.

Earlier, three Chief District Officers of Kathmandu Valley has decided to suspend non-essential service till 24 August.

The Mayor’s forum also requested the government to suspend public transport till August 31. They hold the view that it is necessary to suspend public transport to contain the virus.

Photo: Deshsanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

