Koteshwor Sealed Off After Detection Of The Cases Of COVID-19

Aug. 11, 2020, 9:35 a.m.

Koteshwor, Kathmandu Metropolitan Ward 32, has been sealed off indefinitely starting from August 10 following confirmation of infection of the novel coronavirus.

Both the District Administration Office and Kathmandu Municipality Ward 32 has have issued a public notice in this regard.

According to the notice issued by ward chair, whole of Koteshwor has been sealed off from August 10 to curb the spread of the virus in the community.

The general public of the rural municipality especially those of the Lum Village are appealed to follow the restriction of the movement.

District Administration Office, Kathmandu, in the press release, informed that the Kanaka Sundari Rural Municipality-3 will remain shut down for three days.

