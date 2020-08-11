Vice President of Chaudhary Foundation Nirvan Chaudhary Handed Over 8 Ventilators To MoHP

Aug. 11, 2020, 5:47 p.m.

Chaudhary Foundation, a welfare trust under Chaudhary Group, handed over 8 ventilators today to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP)amid the growing numbers of serious COVID-19 cases.

Vice President of Chaudhary Foundation Nirvana Chaudhary handed over the ventilators to Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal at the premise of Ministry today. With the increase of number of serious COVID-19 cases, the government hospitals have been facing a scarcity of ventilators. Ministry will distribute the ventilators to Province 1, 2, Bagmati, and Province 5.

After receiving the ventilators, Minister Dhakal thanked the foundation for its generation support to the Nepal government to fight against COVID-19. Minister Dhakal said this will help the country at this time of crucial juncture to save human life.

Vice President of Foundation and Managing Director of Chaudhary Group Nirvana Chaudhary said that ventilators are provided to help the government to treat COVID-19 patients. He said that the foundation has been providing support to the government at the time of difficult situations and disasters in the country and ready to provide additional support.

Earlier, the foundations had already donated various medical equipment under its three-stage support program. It has provided much needed PPE, N-95 Mask and other health-related materials to 48 hospitals and health care centers in the country. It supplied the medicines in the first, second and third phases.

Under its fourth phase program, the foundation has handed over two each ventilator to four provinces.

