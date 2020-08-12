Heavy Rainfall At A Few Places Of The Gandaki, 5 And Sudur Pashcim

Monsoon trough is close to western parts of Nepal. There are generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country. There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province and, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2 and Karnali Province.

During the last 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country. There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Bagmati Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.