Nepal’ COVID-19 Caseload Reaches 24,432 With 484 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) , has confirmed 484 COVID-19 News Cases on Sunday and total reaches 24432.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 484 new cases of COVID-19 today.

In 10,481 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 484 persons were found with the virus infection, informed professor, Dr. Gautam, in the daily press briefing today.

He also said that 64 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus. The recovery rate now stands at 68.4 percent.

Currently, there are 7,613 active cases of COVID-19 and 14,846 persons, mostly those who have returned home from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 24,432 including 16,728 cases of recovery and 91 death cases.