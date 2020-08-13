MoHA Directs All 77 District Administration Offices Not To Issue Vehicle Pass

Aug. 13, 2020, 7:09 a.m.

Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all 77 District Administration Offices to stop issuing vehicle permits. Issuing a notice, the Ministry said that DAO will stop issuing vehicle pass from August 14 till further notice.

As the number of coronavirus related cases has increased all over Nepal, MoHA has been taking several steps to prevent the spread. Nepal currently has 24332 corona positive cases.

Currently, the vehicles are running within the districts and there require permission from MoHA to move district to other.

117405204_943752952696830_1420669821136401191_n-768x1024.jpg

