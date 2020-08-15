PM Oli Greeted PM Modi On The Occasion Of Its 74th Independence Day

Aug. 15, 2020, 3:27 p.m.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has greeted the Prime Minister of Nepal greeted the Government and People of India on the occasion of its 74th Independence Day. He also conveyed congratulations for India’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

In his telephone conversation with PM Modi, PM Oli greeted India. Prime Minister of Nepal Oli called PM Modi and Prime Minister received a telephone call today.

The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries. Prime Minister offered India’s continued support to Nepal in this regard.

Acceording to a press release issued by External Affairs Ministry of India, Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister of Nepal for his telephone call and recalled the civilizational and cultural links that India and Nepal share.

