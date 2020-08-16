Dipisha Bhujel Receives Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Award

Dipisha Bhujel of Rasuwa has been awarded the 2020 Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Award 2020. She was chosen by Zonta Club of Kathmandu, District 25, Area 2 and the application for the award was sent to the Zonta International District selection.

She is one of the 32 award recipients in the Zonta District who will receive $1500. Amongst the chosen 32, she has been awarded for Top 10 Zonta International YWPA 2020 and will receive $5000. In total, she will be receiving a sum of $6500.

The goal of the YWPA Award program is to encourage young women from the ages of 16-19 to participate in public affairs by recognizing their commitment to the volunteer sector and their dedication to women empowerment. Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school and community as well as the problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide. The Zonta International YWPA Award program looks at the young women of today as the leaders of tomorrow.

Ms. Bhujel at a young age of 14, started working as a translator at the Canadian Red Cross Emergency Response Unit (ERU) deployed in the aftermath of the earthquake in 2015 while also working in the hospital and health camps with the ERU. It was then that she realized her passion for helping people in need, when people of her age were even scared to step out of their homes.

She served as the Vice-President of Junior Red Cross Circle at her school and worked in Jagriti Child and Youth Concern Nepal, an NGO, where she initiated an online platform that provides young women an opportunity to share their stories regarding menstruation to help eradicate the stigma associated with it. Currently, she is working in educational projects of NePals e.V, a German INGO, that educate students from remote areas about health issues. She is involved in biodegradable pad making in Nepal where she is the youngest member in the project.

She is studying for a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and English Literature. Moreover, she is studying German and also works as German language translator. Ms. Bhujel aims to provide women with skills training income generating activities; and, she holds the strong belief that women should be able to speak for themselves and take decisions in a male-centric society.