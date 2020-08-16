Suresh Raina Follows MS Dhoni, Announces Retirement

Suresh Raina Follows MS Dhoni, Announces Retirement

Aug. 16, 2020, 7:57 a.m.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday took to social media and informed about his decision to retire from international cricket.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday took to social media and informed about his decision to retire from international cricket. His retirement comes on the same day as former India captain MS Dhoni. Raina was one of Dhoni’s trusted lieutenants during his reign as India’s captain.

The left handed batsman was part of the team that won the 2011 ICC World Cup. He played a pivotal role in India’s triumph in the tournament, playing crucial knocks in the knock-out matches against Australia and Pakistan.

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!” he wrote on his instagram page.

Raina, 33, made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2005. One of India’s trusted men on the field, the left-hander scored 5,615 runs from 226 ODIs. He averages 35.3, having scored 36 fifties and five centuries. His Test debut was also against Sri Lanka in the year 2010. He scored 768 runs in the longer format of the game from 18 matches (31 innings) at an average of 26.6

He last played for India in July 2018 and had failed to make it to the squad for the ICC World Cup. The left-handed batsman has scored 5615 runs in 226 ODIs for India at an average of 35.31. He has also represented India in 18 Test matches and 78 T20Is.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley’s DoAs Ban Meetings, Gatherings And All Kinds Of Academic Activities
Aug 16, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 21.3 Million
Aug 16, 2020
Weather Update And Forecast For August 15 Across Nepal
Aug 16, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Recorded 98 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday
Aug 15, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 26019 With 468 New Cases
Aug 15, 2020

More on Sports

Lyon Reaches Semi-final Of Champions League By Agencies 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga Champions Obliterate Dismal Blaugrana To Book Semi-final Spot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Barcelona Reaches Champions League Quarter-Final, Messi Declares Man Of The Match By Agencies 1 week ago
Juventus, Ronaldo Crash Out; Manchester City Advance By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
FIFA President To Continue In Role Amid Criminal Investigation By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Arsenal Beats Chelsea 2-1 To Secure FA Cup By Agencies 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley’s DoAs Ban Meetings, Gatherings And All Kinds Of Academic Activities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 21.3 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2020
Weather Update And Forecast For August 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2020
NEPAL-INDIA Towards A Thaw By Keshab Poudel Aug 15, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Recorded 98 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 26019 With 468 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75