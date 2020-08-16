Weather Update And Forecast For August 15 Across Nepal

Weather Update And Forecast For August 15 Across Nepal

Aug. 16, 2020, 7:28 a.m.

The monsoon trough is now in India south of Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are expected to occur over some parts of Nepal

