Police Prevented Over 2800 Vehicles From Entering The Kathmandu Valley

As COVID-19 cases increase in the Kathmandu Valley daily, security team has deployed in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur to monitor the malls and other crowded areas of the Valley. For the last two days, Kathmandu Valley recoded over 160 COVID-19 positive cases.

Ministry of Home Affairs has mobilised five monitoring teams in Kathmandu and four each in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

Police prevented 27,118 vehicles from entering the Kathmandu Valley without any essential work, he said.

Chakra Bahadur Budha, spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), said, "We introduced a procedure via all 77 District Administration Offices to punish those who are found roaming outside without wearing face masks."

The police have punished 417,538 people until August 14 who were found not wearing face masks.

Of the 419,538 individuals who were punished by the police across the nation, 354,824 were released after instructing them to put face masks at any time while being outside of the house.

MoHA Spokesperson Budha said that the police had distributed 39,507 pieces of masks to those who were found walking bare-faced.

"Rs. 100 each was slammed as fine to 25,207 persons who were not wearing masks. Revenue of Rs. 252,007 has been collected from it," added Budha.