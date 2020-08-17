SEE Results Published, Internal Evaluation Score Of 472,078 Students Certified

SEE Results Published, Internal Evaluation Score Of 472,078 Students Certified

Aug. 17, 2020, 8:46 p.m.

The National Education Board (NEB) has published the results of the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) for the year 2076 B.S.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the written SEE examination was canceled and the respective schools were given the responsibility to conduct an internal evaluation of the students.

As many as 482,786 students had filled up the SEE form for the academic year 2076 B.S. The NEB informed that it had received the internal evaluation score of 472,078 students.

"The scores submitted by schools were collected, checked and the result has been published by grading the scores," said Professor Dr. Chandramani Poudel, NEB Chairman.

Meanwhile, students' grade sheet will be issued with NEB's certification after 15 days.

Source: The Rising Nepal

