Krishna Acharya Elected As President Of IPPAN

Aug. 20, 2020, 6:54 a.m.

The Independent Power Producers Association Nepal (IPPAN) elected its new executive committee on August 16 with Krishna Prasad Acharya as the president.

As per the unanimous agreement done on August 16, Acharya was indisputably elected as the President of IPPAN, Aashish Garg, Ganesh Karki, and Mohan Dangi were elected as the Vice President.

Likewise, Gore Sherpa was elected as the General Secretary and Bharat Bahadur Khatri, Balaram Khatiwada, and Ram Acharya as Secretaries and Aanand Chaudhary as the treasurer.

The new executive committee also comprises of Bharat Kumar Khadka, Prakash Dulal, Uttam Bhlon Lama, Bharat Lamichhane Thapa, Kabita Pokharel Kandel, and Abhigya Malla as the members.

