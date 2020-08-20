Nepal Records 707 New Cases Total Reach 29645 Till Thursday

Nepal Records 707 New Cases Total Reach 29645 Till Thursday

Aug. 20, 2020, 4:42 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has informed 707 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With these total cases reach 29645.More

He said that positively confirms in 11,832 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Out of 707 persons, 192 females and 517 males were found with the virus infection.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that 259 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 61 percent.

There are 11555 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8083 are in institutional isolation and 3772 are in home isolation at present. There are 11,768 persons, who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 caseload has reached 29,645 including 17,964 cases of recovery and 126 death cases.As many as 13,571 persons, mostly those who have returned from abroad have been placed in quarantine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Holds 1200 People, 884 Vehicles Violating Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley
Aug 20, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 200 New Cases Of COVID-19, Prohibitory Order Needs To Implement Strictly
Aug 20, 2020
MeghauliSerai Receives Travelers’ Choice 2020 Award From Trip Advisor
Aug 20, 2020
Embassy Of Israel Hosts A Program Sharing Smiles On The Occasion Of Father’s Day
Aug 20, 2020
NIBL-Tie Up With WireBarley
Aug 20, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Records 200 New Cases Of COVID-19, Prohibitory Order Needs To Implement Strictly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
One In four Indians Could Have Been Infected With Coronavirus By Reuters 7 hours, 45 minutes ago
COVID-19 Vaccine Ready By December, Two Shots To Cost Less Than $144: Sinopharm Chief By Agencies 1 day ago
Kathmandu Is Leading COVID-19 Positive Cases 159 Recorded On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Reaches 28,938 With 681 New Cases On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Pakistan Gives Go-ahead To Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Trial By Reuters 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Police Holds 1200 People, 884 Vehicles Violating Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Is Under Prohibitory Order To Contain COVID-19 By Agencies Aug 20, 2020
MeghauliSerai Receives Travelers’ Choice 2020 Award From Trip Advisor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2020
Haritalika Teej 2020: Date And Significance By News Desk Aug 20, 2020
Embassy Of Israel Hosts A Program Sharing Smiles On The Occasion Of Father’s Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2020
NIBL-Tie Up With WireBarley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75