Nepal Records 707 New Cases Total Reach 29645 Till Thursday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has informed 707 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With these total cases reach 29645.

He said that positively confirms in 11,832 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Out of 707 persons, 192 females and 517 males were found with the virus infection.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that 259 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 61 percent.

There are 11555 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8083 are in institutional isolation and 3772 are in home isolation at present. There are 11,768 persons, who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 caseload has reached 29,645 including 17,964 cases of recovery and 126 death cases.As many as 13,571 persons, mostly those who have returned from abroad have been placed in quarantine.