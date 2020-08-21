Nepal’ COVID-19 Tally Reaches 30,483 With 838 New Cases Friday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 838 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 30,483.More

He said that in 13,579 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests (RT-PCR) conducted in the last 24 hours, 838 persons, 292 females and 546 males, were found to be infected with the virus.

He also said that 250 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 69.8 percent.

He said that there are 12,132 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 3,586 are in home isolation. As many as 12,234 persons are placed in quarantine across the nation.

