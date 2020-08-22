Kathmandu Valley Records 216 COVID-19 Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, has confirmed 216 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley today. This is the highest single-day tally recorded in the Kathmandu Valley until now.

Of the 12,519 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 216 persons were found with the virus infection in the Kathmandu Valley itself, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

Of the 216 new cases, 160 cases were detected in Kathmandu, 50 cases were detected in Lalitpur and six were detected in Bhaktapur.

On Friday, Kathmandu district alone recorded 142 cases followed by 25 Lalitpur and 15 Bhaktapur.

The new cases were detected in Ilam 7, Jhapa 17, Bhojpur 3, Morang 52, Sankhuwasabha 1, Sunsari 31, Dhanusa 3, Parsa 59, Bara 10, Mahottari 1, Rautahat 2, Saptari 3, Sarlahi 1, Siraha 35, Kavre 3, Chitwan 27, Dolakha 4, Dhading 2, Nuwakot 2, Makwanpur 32, Sindhuli 1, Kaski 16, Tanahun 2, Nawalparasi (East) 3, Baglung 1, Syangja 1, Kapilvastu 15, Palpa 1, Pyuthan 1, Banke 23, Bardiya 7, Rupandehi 23, Rolpa 1, Jumla 2, Salyan 6, Surkhet 2, Kailali 14, Dadeldhura 1 and Doti 1.

Meanwhile, some 634 cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation on Saturday, taking the national tally to 31,117 including 18,350 cases of recovery and 146 death cases.