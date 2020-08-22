Kathmandu Valley Records 216 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Records 216 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 22, 2020, 4:57 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, has confirmed 216 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley today. This is the highest single-day tally recorded in the Kathmandu Valley until now.

Of the 12,519 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 216 persons were found with the virus infection in the Kathmandu Valley itself, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.05.06

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.05.06 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Of the 216 new cases, 160 cases were detected in Kathmandu, 50 cases were detected in Lalitpur and six were detected in Bhaktapur.

On Friday, Kathmandu district alone recorded 142 cases followed by 25 Lalitpur and 15 Bhaktapur.

The new cases were detected in Ilam 7, Jhapa 17, Bhojpur 3, Morang 52, Sankhuwasabha 1, Sunsari 31, Dhanusa 3, Parsa 59, Bara 10, Mahottari 1, Rautahat 2, Saptari 3, Sarlahi 1, Siraha 35, Kavre 3, Chitwan 27, Dolakha 4, Dhading 2, Nuwakot 2, Makwanpur 32, Sindhuli 1, Kaski 16, Tanahun 2, Nawalparasi (East) 3, Baglung 1, Syangja 1, Kapilvastu 15, Palpa 1, Pyuthan 1, Banke 23, Bardiya 7, Rupandehi 23, Rolpa 1, Jumla 2, Salyan 6, Surkhet 2, Kailali 14, Dadeldhura 1 and Doti 1.

Meanwhile, some 634 cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation on Saturday, taking the national tally to 31,117 including 18,350 cases of recovery and 146 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 31117 With 634 New Cases Saturday
Aug 22, 2020
Ganesh Chauthi Or Cha Tha Puja: Worshiping The Moon This Day Helps To Free Of False Accusation
Aug 22, 2020
UN And DFID To Support COVID-19 Response And Disaster Preparedness And Response In Nepal
Aug 22, 2020
Nepal To Resume Evacuation Flights From September 1
Aug 22, 2020
Nepal Government Starts Using Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19 Patient
Aug 22, 2020

More on Health

Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 31117 With 634 New Cases Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Nepal Government Starts Using Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19 Patient By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 46 minutes ago
Coronavirus Pandemic Could Be Over Within Two Years - WHO Head By REUTERS 11 hours, 36 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 182 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal’ COVID-19 Tally Reaches 30,483 With 838 New Cases Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Singapore Scientists Find Coronavirus Variant With Milder Infections By REUTERS 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal, Israel Sign Agreement Visa Easing To Diplomatic Passport Holders By Agencies Aug 22, 2020
Ganesh Chauthi Or Cha Tha Puja: Worshiping The Moon This Day Helps To Free Of False Accusation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020
India Reports Nearly 70,000 COVID-19 Cases Total Reach 29,75,702 , 945 Deaths By Agencies Aug 22, 2020
UN And DFID To Support COVID-19 Response And Disaster Preparedness And Response In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020
Nepal To Resume Evacuation Flights From September 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75