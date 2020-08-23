Heavy Rain Is likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province

The well marked low pressure of Madhya Pradesh of India has impacted weather in Nepal. There are generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country,chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain will also likely to occur in province 1,2 and Bagmati.