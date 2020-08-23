Heavy Rain Is likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province

Heavy Rain Is likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province

Aug. 23, 2020, 6:16 a.m.

The well marked low pressure of Madhya Pradesh of India has impacted weather in Nepal. There are generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country,chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain will also likely to occur in province 1,2 and Bagmati.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rishi Panchami 2020: Importance And Significance
Aug 23, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 216 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 22, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 31117 With 634 New Cases Saturday
Aug 22, 2020
Ganesh Chauthi Or Cha Tha Puja: Worshiping The Moon This Day Helps To Free Of False Accusation
Aug 22, 2020
UN And DFID To Support COVID-19 Response And Disaster Preparedness And Response In Nepal
Aug 22, 2020

More on Weather

Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Heavy Rains Likely In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Heavy Rains Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Sudur Paschim On Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Chances Of Heavy Rain In Gadanki, Province 5, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Some Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki, Province 5, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

Rishi Panchami 2020: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2020
Argentina Joins Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine Phase 3 Trial By Agencies Aug 22, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 216 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 31117 With 634 New Cases Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020
Nepal, Israel Sign Agreement Visa Easing To Diplomatic Passport Holders By Agencies Aug 22, 2020
Ganesh Chauthi Or Cha Tha Puja: Worshiping The Moon This Day Helps To Free Of False Accusation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75