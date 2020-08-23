Save The Children Handed Over Seven Units Of ICU Ventilators To Nepal Government

Save the Children handovers seven units of ICU ventilators worth 1.7 core to the Ministry of Health and Population

Aug. 23, 2020, 7:28 p.m.

Save the Children under the Global Fund Project handed over seven units of mechanical ventilators to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) to support the government’s mandate to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The full-fledged ICU ventilators worth NPR. 17,530,537.50 will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“Responding to the acute shortage of ICU ventilators, Save the Children under the Global Fund Project is supporting seven units of mechanical ventilators to further strengthen the government’s COVID-19 response, and ensure that critical life-saving support is provided to the most marginalized, especially, women, and children,” shared, Virendra Thagunna, Acting Deputy Country Director of Save the Children.

Photo 3 (2).JPG

With the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, there has been an increase in demand for ventilators to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients. The ventilators will be installed in MoHP identified sites.

Similarly, as part of the COVID-19 response, Save the Children through the Global Fund project also handed over a high throughput PCR sample extraction machine to the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL). Along with 20,000 pcs of RNA extraction reagents, and 20,000 pcs of 20,000 of RT-PCR reagents to use in PCR testing labs all over Nepal.

Save the Children has been in the forefront of the COVID-19 response, and has been collaborating with government line-ministries in both the federal and local level to strengthen COVID-19 health services by providing medical and non-medical supplies, supporting the management of quarantine centers, promoting effective WASH management and child protection systems, and development of COVID-19 life-saving media messages.

