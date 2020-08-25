Heavy Rain Likely At One Or Two Places of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Aug. 25, 2020, 6:53 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

A fresh low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is supported by cyclonic circulation extending up to 25,000 feet. It is likely to remain stationary over the same area and become well marked in the next 24 hours. It will likely to continue for coming few days.

