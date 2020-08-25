Kathmandu Valley’s Mayors Urge DoAs To Extend Prohibitory Order Till August 31

Kathmandu Valley’s Mayors Urge DoAs To Extend Prohibitory Order Till August 31

Aug. 25, 2020, 8:15 a.m.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya, who also chair Kathmandu Valley Municipality Forum, has requested District Administration Offices of Kathmandu Valley to extend prohibitory order till 31 August.

After concluding the meeting of forum, mayor Shakya informed that all the local level offices will be shut down until August 31. He said that it is necessary to shut down the offices to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the valley.

He has made it clear that the local governments will provide essential services during this period.

A meeting of Kathmandu Valley Municipality Forum took the decision unanimously. Mayor Shakya also pledged to increase contact tracing of those people who come into close contact with those contracting the virus.

The forum consists of two metropolis, 16 municipalities and four rural municipalities. The forum has also agreed to work on a single protocol regarding, identification of infected people, contact tracing, isolation centres and consulting hospitals in all local governments.

