NEPAL-CHINA RELATIONS: 65 Years Of Celebrations

When Nepal and China established their diplomatic relation sixty-five years ago, there was a cold war. However, China and India had cordial relations. Communist China was isolated from the west.

For Nepal, the establishment of relations was a highly significant event in the context of Nepal’s wish to diversify bilateral relations. Following India, U.S, France and Great Britain, China was the fifth country to establish diplomatic relations with Nepal.

After sixty-five years, the global order has changed. China has emerged as the second-largest economic power in the world. China has border clashes with India and following COVID-19 escalation, its relations with the United States and west is deteriorating.

Given such a situation, celebrating 65 years of establishment of diplomatic relations has its importance. From monarchy, Nepal has turned into a federal republic and secular state with diplomatic relations with over 190 countries.

What has not changed is Nepal’s geography, history, culture and its neighbors, Nepal’s limitations of choosing the friends. Despite rapidly eroding its culture and religion with the rise of radical communists in power, Nepal cannot completely change its limitation.

Given the change in global order and situation, leaders of both countries exchanged the message highlighting the importance of the relations between the two countries.

Exchanging Message

President Bidya Devi Bhandari exchanged congratulatory messages with her Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping, on the 65th anniversary of the establishment of their countries' diplomatic ties.

President Bhandari has sent a congratulatory message to President of China Xi Jinping. While extending the warmest congratulations to the Chinese President and the Government and people of China, President Bhandari has stated that a strong bond of friendship between the two countries will be further strengthened in the days ahead.

The President has recalled the historic state visit of President Xi to Nepal in October last year during which Nepal and China decided to elevate their relations to Strategic Partnership of Cooperation Featuring Ever-lasting Friendship for Development and Prosperity.

President Bhandari has appreciated Chinese cooperation in Nepal in its socio-economic development and the assistance to fight against COVID-19 pandemic through the support of essential medical supplies and the sharing of knowledge and experiences.

Separately, Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli has sent congratulatory messages to President of China Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang.

In the messages, Prime Minister Oli has extended warm congratulations and best wishes to the Chinese President and Premier and through them to the Government and the people of China on the happy occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Highlighting the deep-rooted cordial friendship since ages, the Prime Minister underlined that Nepal has consistently maintained One China Policy and China has always respected Nepal’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence.

Recalling the historic state visit of the Chinese President to Nepal in October 2019 and his two official visits to China in 2016 and 2018, Prime Minister Oli has expressed commitment to translating the consensus reached during the visits into action.

He has also stated that the bilateral agreements concluded during these visits on promoting infrastructure development and connectivity, including the Transit Transport Agreement and its Protocol and feasibility study of Nepal-China Cross-border Railway project are significant in enhancing bilateral cooperation.

While appreciating the Belt and Road initiative, the Prime Minister has mentioned that it will offer an important platform to Nepal to pursue its development agenda, including those components falling under Trans-Himalayan Multi-dimensional Connectivity Network.

President of China Xi Jinping in his congratulatory message to President Bidya Devi Bhandari has stated that the two countries have respected and treated each other as equals, strengthened political mutual trust and deepened mutually beneficial cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations 65 years ago.

On the same occasion, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has sent a congratulatory messages to State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi.

Appreciating the role of the Chinese Foreign Minister in strengthening the bilateral relations, he has expressed the confidence that bilateral relations between Nepal and China will attain newer heights in the coming years.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China on 1 August 1955 during the period of King Mahendra, the relations have not seen much difference even in a period of communist government with two-thirds majority.