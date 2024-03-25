After a nearly 20-hour flight from the World Bank's headquarters in Washington DC, Ghising's Qatar Airlines plane landed at the Tribhuwan International Airport on 6:30 AM on March 23.

Without taking break, he drove his vehicle straight to Trishuli Hub, 150 kilometer north of Kathmandu, a remotest corner of the world, leaving his luggage to be dropped off by some other officials. He reached at approximately 12 afternoon at Trishuli 3 B Hub to meet the higher delegation from KfW and EIB. His cycle of air and vehicle travel ended when he arrived home at 7:30 PM on March 23.

A team led by Gisela Hammerschmidt, Director for Asia at BMZ, along with representatives from the European Union and German Development Bank (KFW), conducted on-site monitoring of the Chilime-Trishuli 220 kV transmission line project under construction. The team monitored the construction progress of the transmission line and substation.

NEA's grid relies heavily on the transmission line to evacuate electricity generated in Rasuwa by various hydropower. It is understandable that MD Ghising rushed to the site.

Ghising's official missions have always been more important than his personal life. This time around also he was keen to brief high-level team members from KfW, Germany's leading development bank, and EIB delegation in Trishuli 3 B Bub about the progress of the 220 kV Transmission Line project, which is funded by KFW and EIB, hoping to get more support from future The past three days have been very hectic for MD Ghising.

His decision to attend the meeting in person instead of sending a senior official sends a positive message, especially at a time when NEA requires significant investment for the expansion of transmission and strengthening of the distribution system. He made his official mission a priority and gave up his house.

Despite the long and tedious journey, which included 17 hours of flights, a few hours of layover in Doha, and four hours of driving on rough, hilly roads, he finally arrived at Trishuli 3 B Hub to welcome and brief the high-level visiting delegation.

His sacrifice paid off for the country. Following the visit, the delegation leaders from Germany and the European Union expressed their commitment to increase investment in the sector. He aspired to this.

Despite his professional commitments, a handful of cronies and retired colleagues from his office continue to make efforts to demoralize him.

MD Ghising said, 'My priority is my organization. I am happy to say that things are moving in the right direction, overcoming crises and challenges one after another.' His family feels good about doing meaningful work.

Transmission Line Hub

The construction of the Chilime Hub and Trishuli 3B Hub substations is in their final stage. These substations are located at Thimbuchet in Amachodingmo rural municipality of Rasuwa and Pahrebensi of Kispang rural municipality of Nuwakot. Additionally, the construction of a 28 km 220 kV transmission line from Chilime Hub to Trisuli 3B Hub substation is also in its final stage.

The Chilime-Trishuli 220 KV transmission line and the Chilime and Trishuli 3B hub substations have been constructed to transmit power from hydroelectric projects. The projects are under construction and those to be built in the Trishuli river and its tributaries to the national system.

The project is estimated to cost 30.9 million US dollars. The Government of Nepal and the Nepal Electricity Authority have invested in the project, and it has also received a grant from the German Development Bank (KFW). The European Union has set up a concessional loan through the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the Trishuli 3B hub substation and transmission line construction project.

The Nepal Electricity Authority and the project management team were monitored, and progress, problems, expected completion date, and potential further investment in the energy sector were discussed.

Team leader Gisela Hammerschmidt expressed her pleasure at completing the project in a risky and difficult mountainous area.

He also committed to providing more subsidies for the development of Nepal's energy sector and urged the authority to identify areas that require investment and propose them.

Kulman Ghising, the authority's Managing Director, informed the team that the final phase of work is underway. The substation and transmission line will be completed and put into operation by the second week of April.

Due to the difficult and risky mountainous terrain, the construction of a tower in this crowded area presents several challenges. People or carts must transport all necessary materials, including stones, sand, and water. Additionally, the project has been impacted by floods, poor contractor performance, land use issues in forest areas, obstacles from locals, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite these challenges, a transmission line has been successfully constructed in the area, ranging from 680 to 2600 meters above sea level. To reach the locations where the 33 towers were built, a separate access road was constructed. Investors expressed concern about construction delays in the past.

However, during the inspection visit, the team expressed their satisfaction and appreciation for the significant progress made in the project, despite the challenging conditions of the Himalayan area. MD Ghisingh reported their positive feedback.

Managing Director Ghising instructed the project management, consultants, and contractor companies to speed up the construction work by adding more workers and not to delay it. He emphasized that the deadline for the completion of the construction cannot be missed.

Donor agencies are also concerned about the project's deadline. The preparation of the 110-megawatt Rasuwagadhi hydropower project to be connected to this line is underway.

"If we cannot build the line, we will have to waste electricity," said Ghising. "Let's all be responsible and make the last effort. We will provide the necessary support and facilitation from our side."

Currently, 65 out of the 75 towers for the 28 km transmission line have been laid, and work is being done on the remaining 10 towers. Out of the 65 towers that have been erected, work is being done on three towers. The erected towers are currently undergoing wire pulling work for the 11 km of wire that has been stretched.

The Chilime-Trishuli 3B hub transmission line includes a 20 km double circuit Chilime-Mailung section and an 8 km four (multi) circuit line up to Mailung-Trishuli 3B hub.

A multi-circuit line, led by Korean companies, will connect the power of the 216 MW Upper Trishuli-1 hydroelectric projects. The Chinese company Pinggao Group of Companies signed a contract in October 2074

to construct transmission lines and substations, with Upper Trishuli-1 bearing 60 percent of the cost. The contract was implemented in January 2074.

NEA's success is attributed to its leader-based decisions, as well as its sales, profits, and growth. At NEA, MD Ghising executes policies with NEA's mission in mind, not just money.

This purpose-driven approach helps NEA stay focused and attract foreign investments for expanding transmission lines and distribution systems throughout Nepal.

The inspection of the Chilime-Trishuli 220 kV transmission project by a team from Germany and the European Union concluded with a commitment to increase subsidies and loans in the energy sector.

Last month, MD Ghising invited Nepal's Improvement Accomplices and advised them on the condition of power and interest in Butwal. MD Ghising's persistent effort paid off with the commitment of additional advances, which are fundamental for further developing power quality and assisting Nepal with satisfying its obligation to zero discharges by 2045.