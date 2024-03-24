NEPAL BRITAIN SOCIETY: Pratima Pande's Leadership

He famously said, 'Never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never—in nothing, great or small, large or petty—never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense.

'Winston Churchill, the British Prime Minister and statesman, believed that leaders must have firm convictions and character and stand up for their beliefs, even in the face of adversity. Pande, the president of Nepal Britain Society, possesses the qualities that Churchill considered most essential in a leader to run an organization successfully.

Heading an organization like Nepal Britain Society, which has wide variety of members representing various sectors of Nepal, for a quarter of a century on a consensus is a great task, and Pande, a well-known heritage conservationist, has made this impossible task possible because she possesses the qualities mentioned above by Churchill.

Nepal has been politically unstable for the last two and a half decades, changing from one political order to another. Despite the circumstances, Pande continues to lead the organization and firmly stands to protect the institution while pursuing its goals.

Pande has worked tirelessly to make the Nepal Britain Society, which was established sixty years ago, active and effective in fostering relations between Nepal and the United Kingdom.

As British Prime Minister Winston Churchill once said, 'Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference. This is the attitude that has enabled Pande to lead as the President of the Nepal Britain Society for over 25 years.

Pande's attitude has been backed by her colleagues in the society, and it is the reason behind the successful running of the Nepal Britain Society. British ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn also praised Pande during his address to the gathering, giving her due recognition at the program.

Even Pratima's colleague Junu Thapa praised her dedication to strengthening the people-to-people relations between Nepal and the United Kingdom.

Pande is the daughter of the late Himalaya Sumsher Rana, a renowned economist, civil servant, and the first governor of Nepal. He remained active in all kinds of activities until the day he died at the age of 95. Pande has followed in her father's footsteps and has always been an active participant in various activities.

Her husband, Prithvi Bahadur Pande, Chairman of Nepal Investment Mega Bank, has always been supportive of her efforts. Pande has personally contributed to the conservation of Kathmandu Valley's heritage sites and remains a strong supporter. Himalayan Bank Ltd, founded by late Himalaya Sumsher Rana, and CEO Ashoke Sumsher Rana, her brother, has been providing financial support to Nepal Britain Society to organize programs.

Pande, a dedicated heritage lover, has always been at the forefront of organizing programs to promote the interests of Nepal and Britain or welcoming high-level guests from the United Kingdom. The text has been improved to meet the desired characteristics of short sentences, active voice, logical structure, verb phrases, simple sentence structure, grammatical correctness, simple vocabulary, and accessible language. No changes in content have been made.

During a program organized by the Nepal Britain Society to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Friendship Treaty between Nepal and the United Kingdom, Ambassador Fenn emphasized the treaty's uniqueness. He noted that it is a treaty for friendship, not for any alliance or trade.

Additionally, Ambassador Fenn highlighted the signing of the Nepal-UK Friendship Treaty 100 years ago. Ambassador Fenn thanked the Nepal Britain Society for organizing programs that strengthen bilateral friendly relations between the two countries.

He stated that his government is sending a high-level delegation to the Investment Summit Nepal. Ambassador Fenn stated that his government will continue to provide necessary support to Nepal during the period of LDC graduation.

He emphasized the potential of creating a Nepali brand of Pashmina for export to the United Kingdom. British Ambassador to Nepal, Fenn, stated that the relationship between Britain and Nepal is deeply rooted at the people-to-people level.

Pande, the President of Nepal Britain Society, stated that it is a historic moment for us to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the friendship treaty between Nepal and Great Britain.

President Pande welcomed the new British ambassador, Fenn, and stated that the Nepal Britain Society is committed to further strengthening the people-to-people relations between the two countries. She stated that the society is looking forward to working with Ambassador Rob Fenn and the British Embassy, along with the Nepal Britain Society, to promote goodwill and friendship between our two countries and peoples.

During the program, Sanjiv Pandey and Kapil Lohani presented the highlights of the activities conducted by the Nepal Britain Society over the years. Additionally, member Junu Thapa delivered a vote of thanks.

President Pande has been working for the last twenty-five years without any personal ambitions. Her commitment to strengthening relations between Nepal and the United Kingdom is the driving force behind her work