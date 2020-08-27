Foreign Minister Gyawali Thanks The United Kingdom For Support

Foreign Minister Gyawali Thanks The United Kingdom For Support

Aug. 27, 2020, 7:04 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a virtual meeting with the State Minister of Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom the Lord Ahmed today.

During the meeting, the Ministers exchanged views on various matters of mutual interest, including cooperation in the context of COVID-19 and climate change. They also expressed sympathies and solidarity to each other on the loss of life and sufferings since the onset of the pandemic.

Gyawali, while thanking the United Kingdom for the support provided to Nepal’s socioeconomic development, the health sector in particular, stressed the importance of continuing partnership in the post-COVID recovery stage. Minister Ahmed expressed commitment of the United Kingdom for continued cooperation to Nepal.

Recalling the Global Vaccine Summit held on 4 June 2020 in which the Rt. Hon. President of Nepal had sent video message, the two sides exchanged views on the ongoing research and development of anti-COVID vaccine.

The United Kingdom, the host for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held in November 2021, looked forward to Nepal’s active participation in this global dialogue.

Minister Gyawali appreciated the British initiative and assured that Nepal will continue to engage in deliberations towards reducing the effects of climate change, preserving mountain ecosystems, and supporting sustainable development. The two Ministers, while agreeing to work together on the common areas of climate action, expressed the hope that the outcome to be produced at the Sagarmatha Sambaad next year, will help inform the wider deliberations of the COP26.

The two Ministers also shared their views about holding the next round of Nepal-UK Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) meeting virtually between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office within the next few months.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Records 377 New Cases Of COVID-19, Highest For A Single Day
Aug 27, 2020
Nepal Total COVID-19 Reach 35529 With 1111 New Cases On Thursday
Aug 27, 2020
Himalayan Airlines Resumes Exportation Flights For August
Aug 27, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Reaches 24 Million Globally With 15.6 Recovery
Aug 27, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At A Few Places Of Bagmati, Gndaki, Karnali, Province 5 And Sudur Paschim
Aug 27, 2020

More on News

Kathmandu Valley’s DAOs Extended Prohibitory Order In Till September 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley’s Mayors Urge DoAs To Extend Prohibitory Order Till August 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Nepal, Israel Sign Agreement Visa Easing To Diplomatic Passport Holders By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago
Police Holds 1200 People, 884 Vehicles Violating Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Kathmandu Valley Is Under Prohibitory Order To Contain COVID-19 By Agencies 1 week ago
Embassy Of Israel Hosts A Program Sharing Smiles On The Occasion Of Father’s Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

India: COVID Recoveries Surpasses 25 Lakh, Fatality Rate Down To 1.83 Percent By News Desk Aug 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 377 New Cases Of COVID-19, Highest For A Single Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2020
Nepal Total COVID-19 Reach 35529 With 1111 New Cases On Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2020
Himalayan Airlines Resumes Exportation Flights For August By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2020
Nepal To Allow 57 Regular Flights And 27 Chartered International Flights For September By News Desk Aug 27, 2020
Rape Cases Increases In Nepal By Agencies Aug 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75