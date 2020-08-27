Foreign Minister Gyawali Thanks The United Kingdom For Support

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a virtual meeting with the State Minister of Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom the Lord Ahmed today.

During the meeting, the Ministers exchanged views on various matters of mutual interest, including cooperation in the context of COVID-19 and climate change. They also expressed sympathies and solidarity to each other on the loss of life and sufferings since the onset of the pandemic.

Gyawali, while thanking the United Kingdom for the support provided to Nepal’s socioeconomic development, the health sector in particular, stressed the importance of continuing partnership in the post-COVID recovery stage. Minister Ahmed expressed commitment of the United Kingdom for continued cooperation to Nepal.

Recalling the Global Vaccine Summit held on 4 June 2020 in which the Rt. Hon. President of Nepal had sent video message, the two sides exchanged views on the ongoing research and development of anti-COVID vaccine.

The United Kingdom, the host for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held in November 2021, looked forward to Nepal’s active participation in this global dialogue.

Minister Gyawali appreciated the British initiative and assured that Nepal will continue to engage in deliberations towards reducing the effects of climate change, preserving mountain ecosystems, and supporting sustainable development. The two Ministers, while agreeing to work together on the common areas of climate action, expressed the hope that the outcome to be produced at the Sagarmatha Sambaad next year, will help inform the wider deliberations of the COP26.

The two Ministers also shared their views about holding the next round of Nepal-UK Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) meeting virtually between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office within the next few months.