Kathmandu Valley Records 377 New Cases Of COVID-19, Highest For A Single Day

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 377 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley. This is the highest single-day tally recorded by the Kathmandu Valley until now.

In 12629R Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 377 persons were found to be infected with the virus in the Valley.

He said that of the 377 new cases, 270 were detected in Kathmandu, 66 were detected in Lalitpur and 41 were detected in Bhaktapur.

The new cases were detected in Khotang 1, Morang 20,Sunsari 38, Sankhuwasabha 4, Dhanusa 39, Parsa 85, Bara 30, Rautahat 15, Mahotari 7, Saptari 22, Sarlahi 6, Siraha 7, Chitwan 45, Dolakha 2, Dhading 1, Makwanpur 63, Ramechhap 6, Sindhupalchowk 3, Sindhuli 5, Kaski 2, Gorkha 1, Nawalparasi (East) 17, Lamjung 3, Baglung 8, Kapilvastu 21, Nawalparasi 18, Dang 3, Pyuthan 4, Bardiya 1, Banke 75, Rupandehi 72, Jajaorkot 5, Dalekh 12, Surkhet 9, Kanchanpur 6, Kailali 20, Doti 6, Bajhang 1 and Baitadi 17. Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 1111 new cases on Thursday. With this the total reaches to 35529.

He said that in 12629 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1111 persons were found with the virus infection.

He said that 569 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 56 per cent.

Currently, there are 15237 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 9488 are in institutional isolation and 6210 are in home isolation. Some 9488 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

There are 8 deaths today. With this 35529 infection, there are 15237 in isolation, 20073 recovery and 183 total deaths.

From the very beginning, experts have been warning the possibility of Kathmandu Valley would likely to turn major hotspot. What they said come true. This is the negligence of central and provincial government of the last two months allowing everything not taking the proper care.

Given the experiences of other countries, the situation can still contain within a week. By mobilizing effective tracing team at community level, strictly controlling the valley’s border and raising awareness, the number can still manage. What is required is strong determination from the people in the leadership.