Nepal Total COVID-19 Reach 35529 With 1111 New Cases On Thursday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 1111 new cases on Thursday. With this the total reaches to 35529.

He said that in 12629 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1111 persons were found with the virus infection.

He said that 569 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 56 per cent.

Currently, there are 15237 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 9488 are in institutional isolation and 6210 are in home isolation. Some 9488 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

