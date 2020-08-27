Nepal Total COVID-19 Reach 35529 With 1111 New Cases On Thursday

Nepal Total COVID-19 Reach 35529 With 1111 New Cases On Thursday

Aug. 27, 2020, 4:34 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 1111 new cases on Thursday. With this the total reaches to 35529. More

He said that in 12629 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1111 persons were found with the virus infection.

He said that 569 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 56 per cent.

Currently, there are 15237 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 9488 are in institutional isolation and 6210 are in home isolation. Some 9488 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

There are 8 deaths today. With this 35529 infection, there are 15237 in isolation, 20073 recovery and 183 total deaths.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Gyawali Thanks The United Kingdom For Support
Aug 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 377 New Cases Of COVID-19, Highest For A Single Day
Aug 27, 2020
Himalayan Airlines Resumes Exportation Flights For August
Aug 27, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Reaches 24 Million Globally With 15.6 Recovery
Aug 27, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At A Few Places Of Bagmati, Gndaki, Karnali, Province 5 And Sudur Paschim
Aug 27, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Records 377 New Cases Of COVID-19, Highest For A Single Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Non-Woven Fabric Mask Work Best In Blocking COVID-19 Virus By Agencies 12 hours, 51 minutes ago
COVID-19 Cases Reaches 24 Million Globally With 15.6 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 55 minutes ago
Oxford Vaccine Trials In India Begin; India In Talks With Russia On Sputnik-V By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Registers 301 COVID-19 Cases, Single Highest Cases In The Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Total COVID-19 Reach 34418 With 885 New Cases On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Gyawali Thanks The United Kingdom For Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2020
India: COVID Recoveries Surpasses 25 Lakh, Fatality Rate Down To 1.83 Percent By News Desk Aug 27, 2020
Himalayan Airlines Resumes Exportation Flights For August By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2020
Nepal To Allow 57 Regular Flights And 27 Chartered International Flights For September By News Desk Aug 27, 2020
Rape Cases Increases In Nepal By Agencies Aug 27, 2020
Messi To Man City Far From Straightforward By Agencies Aug 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75