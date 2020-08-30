Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1

Aug. 30, 2020, 6:58 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the country.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1.

The well-marked low pressure area is now over North East Madhya Pradesh. Associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to 7.6 kms above mean sea level.

Monsoon trough is now passing through India close to southern parts of Nepal.

