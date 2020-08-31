India GDP Q1 Data: India’s economic growth slips 23.9% in Q1 of 2020-21

India GDP Q1 Growth Rate Data 2020: India's gross domestic product (GDP) declined sharply by 23.9 per cent during the April-June (Q1) period of financial year 2020-21.

Aug. 31, 2020, 7:18 p.m.

Owing to a strict nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during the bulk of the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21, India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April-June quarter (Q1) slipped by a sharp 23.9 per cent, as per provisional estimates released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. The GDP had expanded by 5.2 percent in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

According to the economists surveyed by Bloomberg, India’s GDP is estimated to have declined 18 percent in the quarter ended June. Earlier this month, the State Bank of India (SBI) Ecowrap report said the country’s GDP to contract by 16.5 percent during the first quarter.

The June quarter GDP data is the worst contraction in the history of the Indian economy mainly because the central government on March 25 had ordered a complete lockdown of most of the manufacturing and service sectors owing to the spread of COVID-19. Only essential services such as food items and medicines were allowed during this period as the country tried to curb the spread of the virus across the country.

The GDP for the preceding January-March quarter (Q4) of 2019-20 had witnessed a growth of 3.1 percent.

The Indian Express

Agencies

Former President Of India Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away At 84
Aug 31, 2020
India, China Fresh Tension In Eastern Ladakh
Aug 31, 2020
China Proceeds Study Of Kathmandu-Kerung Railway
Aug 31, 2020
Bangladesh Reports 42 Death, 1,897 COVID-19 Infection And 3,044 Recover
Aug 31, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 25 Million; 16.5 Million Recoveries
Aug 31, 2020

More on India

Former President Of India Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away At 84 By Agencies 28 minutes ago
India, China Fresh Tension In Eastern Ladakh By Agencies 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
India Sets Global Record With Single-day Rise In Coronavirus Cases By REUTERS 1 day, 4 hours ago
India Records Another Surge In Daily Coronavirus Cases By REUTERS 2 days, 3 hours ago
India Reports Over 77,000 COVID-19 Cases In Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Delhi Records Highest Single-day Spike In August By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Journalists Face Serious Impact Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2020
Embassy Of India, Kathmandu To Organize Photography Contest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2020
Boons And Curses: The Legend Of The Mythological Mother By Dhiraj Singh Aug 31, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 298 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Surge To 39460 With 899 New Cases On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2020
Israeli, U.S. Officials On Historic Flight To UAE To Formalize Normalization Deal By REUTERS Aug 31, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75