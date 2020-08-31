Nepali Journalists Face Serious Impact Of COVID-19

Nepali Journalists Face Serious Impact Of COVID-19

Aug. 31, 2020, 5:55 p.m.

COVID-19 Pandemic has had serious impact on journalism of Nepal. A national survey report of Nepal Press Institute and Bournemouth University UK said the pandemic caused psychological and financial impact to the working journalists as well as reduction in the news output. Link

A total of 1,134 journalists representing from all seven provinces had taken participation in the survey. According to the report, COVID-19 has affected the mental wellbeing of a majority of journalists in Nepal with 83 percent of journalists reporting sense of vulnerability, 75 percent journalists feeling increased anxiety.Similarly, 62 percent journalists reported grief and 25 percent mentioned that they suffered from depression.

The pandemic has also significantly affected Nepali journalists financially as 74 percent of journalists have responded that they have been impacted financially due to COVID-19 whereas 38 percent faced pay cut.

The global health crisis has had a severe impact on news organisations as well. News output of the news organizations have experienceda substantial decline in the production of original news content, and decreased news dissemination.55 percent of respondents who worked for print outlets have reported reduction in number of pages published and 48.4 percent respondents have reported reduced print frequency.Broadcast, too, followed the same pattern, with 51.8 percent of respondents from the radio and television sectors respectively acknowledging reduced broadcast production. This trend was attested by print, online, and news agency journalists.

The survey had also assessed journalists' preparedness against disaster based on Net Promoter Scale that indicated low level of disaster preparedness among Nepali journalists.

The survey report has also recommended to increase investment for the capacity building of the journalists.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Embassy Of India, Kathmandu To Organize Photography Contest
Aug 31, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 298 New Cases Of COVID-19
Aug 31, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Surge To 39460 With 899 New Cases On Monday
Aug 31, 2020
With 27 More Test Covid-19 Positive, The Total Surge To 224 In Bhutan
Aug 31, 2020
World Vision Launched First Asia Pacific Child Well-Being Learning Exchange
Aug 31, 2020

More on News

Nepal To Restrict Upon Arrival Visa For Foreigners From September 1 By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
TU’s Annual Exams Only After Dashain Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Home Minister Thapa And Defense Minister Pokharel In Quarantine By Newspapers 2 days, 9 hours ago
Nepal’s Two-Thirds Of School Children Are Unable To Access Remote Learning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
COVID-19: 1,351 Personal Of Nepal Police Infected By News Desk 3 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal And China Agree To Expedite Development Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

India GDP Q1 Data: India’s economic growth slips 23.9% in Q1 of 2020-21 By Agencies Aug 31, 2020
Former President Of India Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away At 84 By Agencies Aug 31, 2020
Embassy Of India, Kathmandu To Organize Photography Contest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2020
Boons And Curses: The Legend Of The Mythological Mother By Dhiraj Singh Aug 31, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 298 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Surge To 39460 With 899 New Cases On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75