District Administration Offices Extended Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley Till September 9

With the recommendation of local levels of Kathmandu Valley and other experts, the meeting of the Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur Districts have decided to extend the ongoing prohibitory order in the Kathmandu Valley by a week.

Considering the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the Valley, the prohibitory order was imposed in all three districts from August 19 to 26, which was later extended till today, September 2.