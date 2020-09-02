Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Surge To 41649 With 1112 New Cases On Wednesday

Sept. 2, 2020, 4:38 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 1112cases of COVID-19. With this, the total number reaches 41649.More

He also said that in 12,088 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,069 persons, 344 females and 725 males, were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

He said that 1112 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 56 percent.

Currently, there are 18,108 active cases of COVID-19 of which 10,493 are in institutional isolation and 7,615 are in home isolation. Some 6,766 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 144 are admitted to ICU and 18 are receiving treatment in ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 41,649 including 23,290 cases of recovery and 12 death cases.

