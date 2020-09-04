Monsoon To Active Again From September 5, Heavy Rains Likely At Some Places

Sept. 4, 2020, 7:03 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1.

Meteorological Analysis

Currently, monsoon trough is close to southern parts of Nepal. It is moving further north towards Nepal. Thus, a rainy spell with moderate rains at most places is coming up for Nepal from 05th – 11th September particularly province 1, and Gandaki province on 5 and 6th Setember. These rains could become heavy along some parts of Nepal.

The monsoon rainfall over Nepal is subjected to the movement of the weather systems forming in the Bay of Bengal. Also, the oscillation of the monsoon trough and its shift close to the hills becomes ideal for widespread rainfall over the country. An identical situation is likely to develop wherein the monsoon trough is moving north of its normal position to run across the state and remain there from 06th September onward. Also, a cyclonic circulation will be embedded in this trough marked over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

