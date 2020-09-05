Light To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur Across

There is a generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Monsoon trough is just close to southern parts of Nepal.