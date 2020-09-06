Industrialist Chaudhary Recovered From COVID-19

Industrialist Chaudhary Recovered From COVID-19

Sept. 6, 2020, 7:35 a.m.

Industrialist and Member of House of Representatives Binod Kumar Chaudhary has announced that he recovered from COVID-19 infection. In his tweet, industrialist Chaudhary said that his test came negative in 11 days.

He thanks all his well-wishers for expressing their concerns. Twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki Province
Sep 06, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 408 New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday
Sep 05, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1041 COVID-19 New Cases With Total Reaches 45277 On Saturday
Sep 05, 2020
International Vulture Awareness Day Celebrated
Sep 05, 2020
Supreme Court Pronounced Landmark Decision On COVID-19
Sep 05, 2020

