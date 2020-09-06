Industrialist Chaudhary Recovered From COVID-19

Industrialist and Member of House of Representatives Binod Kumar Chaudhary has announced that he recovered from COVID-19 infection. In his tweet, industrialist Chaudhary said that his test came negative in 11 days.
He thanks all his well-wishers for expressing their concerns. Twitter
