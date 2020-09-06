Kathmandu Valley Recorded 354 New Cases Of COVID-19

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 354 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. With this the total reach 46257.

In 10345 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 354 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus in the Valley, informed Professor Dr. Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

He said that of the new cases, 290 were detected in Kathmandu, 32 were detected in Bhaktapur and 32 were detected in Lalitpur.

The new cases were detected in Udayapur 1, Okhadhunga 1, Jhapa 1, Taplejung 1 Bhojpur 1, Morang 29, Sankhuwasabha 6, Sunsari 86, Parsa 25, Bara 73, Dhanusa 10, Mahottari 3, Saptari 11, Sarlahi 5, Siraha 6, Kavre 1, Chitwan 30, Dolakha 7, Dhading 10, Sindhupalchwok 1, Sindhuli 2 , Kaski 21, Gorkha 5, Tanahun 7, Nawalparasi (East)12,Lamjung 2, Baglung 3, Syangja 22, Arghakachi 11 Kapilvastu 4, Dang 3, Nawalparasi (West) 2, Palpa 19, Pyuthan 4, Bardiya , Banke 6, Rupandehi 35, Kalikot 1, Jajarkot 2, Dailekh 2, Surkhet 44, Accham 11, Kanchanpur 3, Kailali 21, Dadeldhura 2, and Bajhang 10.

Professor Dr. Gautam informed that 9 people die due to COVID-19.

He also said that 1814 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 62 per cent.

Currently, there are 17027 active cases of COVID-19 of which 9201 are in institutional isolation and 7826 are in home isolation. Some 6561 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 174 are admitted to the ICU and 27 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.