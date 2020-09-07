Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati, Gandaki and Province 1

The Monsoon Trough is feeble and lies close to South of Nepal’s plain. The rainfall activity will likely over many parts of Nepal.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.