Tika Dhakal Appointed Expert Advisor To President Bhandari

Sept. 7, 2020, 5:09 p.m.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has appointed Tika Dhakal as an expert advisor. He is given the responsibility of the expert advisor of Information and Communication. He will receive the benefits equivalent to the Minister of State.

Born in Panchthar, Dhakal, who is now leaving in Bhaktapur, has completed a Master in English from Tribhuwan University and higher education from the U.S.

Currently, there are only two expert advisors at President Office including Lalbabu Yadav and Laxmi Karki.

Three expert advisors Sushil Pyakurel, Madhav Sharma and Netra Thapa had resigned earlier reports Deshsanchar.

