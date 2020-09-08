ADB Will Hold Second Stage Of Its 53rd Annual Board Meeting On 17-18 September

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will hold the second stage of its 53rd Annual Meeting as a virtual event on 17–18 September. A series of webinars open to the media and the public featuring finance and health ministers, development and industry experts, and ADB Management will explore the many issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific as it responds to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to a press release issued by ADB, there is no need for pre-registration. Use the “Add to Calendar” button for the open webinars.

Summary of key issues include:

Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by Strengthening Domestic Resource Mobilization and International Tax Cooperation, 17 September, 9:00 am to 10:30 am (Manila Time, GMT +8)

ADB’s developing members face increasing pressure to raise tax revenues to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa will discuss with representatives from developing member countries and development partners how their collaborative efforts can help address challenges in domestic resource mobilization and international tax cooperation.

Joint Ministers of Finance and Health Symposium on Universal Health Coverage in Asia and the Pacific: COVID-19 and Beyond, 17 September, 11:00 am to 12:35 pm (Manila Time, GMT +8)

In the midst of the pandemic, countries must take urgent action to scale up effective approaches to achieve universal health coverage (UHC) so that all people can access quality health services without experiencing unnecessary financial hardship. ADB, the Government of Japan, and the World Health Organization jointly host this seminar that will bring together finance and health ministers to discuss accelerating progress toward UHC in Asia and the Pacific.

Regional Cooperation in the Time of COVID-19: Lessons Learned and Way Forward, 17 September, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm (Manila Time, GMT +8)

What lessons can be learned from the historical silk road about regional cooperation, especially during crisis times? This session aims to highlight the benefits of regional cooperation in reviving and fostering economic growth in a post-COVID environment. It will discuss the potential role of regional cooperation platforms, such as the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program, in building resilience to future crisis.

CNBC Debate: Resetting Asia: Technology, Investment, and Sustainability, 18 September, 8:45 am to 9:45 am (Manila Time, GMT +8)

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping economies across Asia and the Pacific. The CNBC Debate asks: what role can technology play in propelling Asia’s comeback while embracing the need to focus on sustainability? How can technology be used to make recovery faster and inclusive? What hazards and pitfalls need to be avoided? How can the private sector, government, and multilateral institutions ensure that this recovery is sustainable and inclusive?

Governors’ Second Business Session, 18 September, 2:00 pm to 2:45 pm (Manila Time, GMT +8)

The business session of the Board of Governors on 18 September follows the first session held on 22 May. Governors will consider the remaining agenda items and conclude the meeting.

Governors’ Seminar: Developing Asia Beyond the Pandemic,18 September, 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Manila Time, GMT+8)

Governments in Asia and the Pacific responded decisively to the crisis but now must get their economies on track while grappling with the constraints of the “new normal.” Join a distinguished panel as they explore policies for crisis response, safe reopening, inclusive recovery, and future resilience