Chances Of Heavy Rain In Province 1,2, Bagmati,Gandki And 5

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

Meteorological Analysis

The monsoon trough is above the average southern of Nepal. Low pressure area and related cyclonic circulation are over the southeast Arabian Sea on Monday morning and the gradually weaken.