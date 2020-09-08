'Don't Kill Your Gran' – Britain Sounds Covid Alarm

'Don't Kill Your Gran' – Britain Sounds Covid Alarm

Sept. 8, 2020, 7:01 p.m.

British ministers and medics are urging the public to get serious again about the coronavirus after a sharp rise in infections raised fears the outbreak was slipping out of control in some parts.

Close to 3,000 new cases were recorded on Sunday and again on Monday - a sudden jump from numbers much closer to 1,000 for most of August, and the highest since May, news agency Reuters reported.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said young people had become too relaxed about social distancing and could endanger older relatives through complacency.

REUTERS

India Records Highest Coronavirus Deaths
Sep 08, 2020
China's Sinovac Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Appears Safe, Slightly weaker In Elderly
Sep 08, 2020
India Overtakes Brazil In Coronavirus Infections
Sep 07, 2020
China’s Sinovac’s CEO Says 90% Of Its employees, Families Took Coronavirus Vaccine
Sep 07, 2020
India Reports Global Daily Record Of New COVID-19 Cases
Sep 06, 2020

More on Health

Six Districts Declared COVID-19 Free Zone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 396 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms 902 COVID-19 Cases, 2287 Recover with Total Tally Reaches 48136 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
India Records Highest Coronavirus Deaths By REUTERS 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
China's Sinovac Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Appears Safe, Slightly weaker In Elderly By REUTERS 12 hours, 56 minutes ago
India Overtakes Brazil In Coronavirus Infections By REUTERS 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Melamchi To Start Water Supply In November By Agencies Sep 08, 2020
India Is Considering To Trial The Vaccine Developed By Russia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2020
China Handed Over Reconstructed Durbar School Building School Management By Agencies Sep 08, 2020
Switzerland, Norway And UNFPA Launch Phase II Of Landmark Project To Prevent Gender-based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2020
Aging Nepal Received UNESCO International Literacy Prize 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2020
ADB Will Hold Second Stage Of Its 53rd Annual Board Meeting On 17-18 September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75