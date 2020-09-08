'Don't Kill Your Gran' – Britain Sounds Covid Alarm

British ministers and medics are urging the public to get serious again about the coronavirus after a sharp rise in infections raised fears the outbreak was slipping out of control in some parts.

Close to 3,000 new cases were recorded on Sunday and again on Monday - a sudden jump from numbers much closer to 1,000 for most of August, and the highest since May, news agency Reuters reported.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said young people had become too relaxed about social distancing and could endanger older relatives through complacency.