Heavy Rain Will Likely In Province 1,Bagmai, Gandaki And Province 5

Sept. 10, 2020, 7:34 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of the country. According to Meterological forecasting division, there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

Currently, monsoon trough is situated in above from the average of its position south of Nepal. The western end of the monsoon trough is feeble and runs over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Nagaland on Wednesday morning.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

