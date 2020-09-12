COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 336 With 14 Fatalities On Saturday

Although Nepal’s death toll is relatively lower than global average, it is picking up recently. The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Saturday confirmed 14 COVID-19 related deaths. With this, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 336 and the death rate is at 0.63 per cent.More

14 persons including three females and 11 males, succumbed to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

A 43-year-old male of Sunsari, a 78-year-old female of Parsa, a 61-year-old male of Chitwan, a 76-year-old female of Tanahun, an 85-year-old male of Syangja, a 45-year-old male of Gorkha, a 51-year-old male of Kaski, two males aged 60 and 40 of Rupandehi, two males aged 72 and 38 of Bhaktapur, two males aged 51 and 54 and a 76-year-old female of Kathmandu, who were infected with the novel coronavirus, died while receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation.