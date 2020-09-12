COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 336 With 14 Fatalities On Saturday

COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 336 With 14 Fatalities On Saturday

Sept. 12, 2020, 5:25 p.m.

Although Nepal’s death toll is relatively lower than global average, it is picking up recently. The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Saturday confirmed 14 COVID-19 related deaths. With this, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 336 and the death rate is at 0.63 per cent.More

14 persons including three females and 11 males, succumbed to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

A 43-year-old male of Sunsari, a 78-year-old female of Parsa, a 61-year-old male of Chitwan, a 76-year-old female of Tanahun, an 85-year-old male of Syangja, a 45-year-old male of Gorkha, a 51-year-old male of Kaski, two males aged 60 and 40 of Rupandehi, two males aged 72 and 38 of Bhaktapur, two males aged 51 and 54 and a 76-year-old female of Kathmandu, who were infected with the novel coronavirus, died while receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu District Records 377 New Cases Of COVID-19
Sep 12, 2020
Nepal Records 1,202 COVID-19 New Cases And Total Tally Hits 53,120
Sep 12, 2020
NCP Decides To Hold General Convention In April 7-12, 2021
Sep 12, 2020
Qatar Airways Resume Regular Flights
Sep 12, 2020
Heavy Rain At One Or Two Place Of Province 1 And 2
Sep 12, 2020

More on Health

Oxygen Grows Scarce In Some Parts Of India As Coronavirus Cases Rise By REUTERS 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Astrazeneca Says Trials Of COVID Vaccine Resuming By REUTERS 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Kathmandu District Records 377 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Nepal Records 1,202 COVID-19 New Cases And Total Tally Hits 53,120 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Millions Of COVID-19 Cases Went Undetected In India By REUTERS 1 day, 2 hours ago
Rupandehi Reported 102 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Bridges To Nowhere By Hemang Dixit Sep 12, 2020
NCP Decides To Hold General Convention In April 7-12, 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2020
Qatar Airways Resume Regular Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2020
US Marks 9/11 Anniversary At Tributes Shadowed By Virus By Agencies Sep 12, 2020
Bahrain Agrees To Normalize Relations With Israel By REUTERS Sep 12, 2020
Victoria Azarenka & Naomi Osaka Set For Women's Singles Final US Open 2020 By Agencies Sep 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75