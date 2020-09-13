Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudurpashchim Province, Monsoon Wind Will Active

Sept. 13, 2020, 6:03 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

Weather analysis

Monsoon trough is just above the normal position close to southern Nepal. A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the West Central Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. This feature is likely to percolate to lower levels and appear as a surface low pressure on 12th/13th September.

These upcoming weather systems will keep the monsoon winds active, both from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The easterly winds are going to sweep the Indo – Gangetic plains and also penetrate even up to Rajasthan. This will possibly delay the process of withdrawal of monsoon which otherwise would have commenced on around 15th Sep from West Rajasthan and 21st September from Delhi. The retreat of monsoon may get pushed by 15 days or so from Rajasthan.

