India Provides Relief Materials To The Victims Of Current Disasters In Nepal

Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of India Namgya C. Khampa handed over a consignment of disaster relief material to Chanda Chaudhary, Member of Parliament and President of the Nepal-India Women Friendship Society (NIWFS).

The relief material includes tents and plastic sheets for distribution to flood and landslide affected families in five districts of Nepal on behalf of the Government of India.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India, in view of the recent destruction and loss of life caused by floods and landslides, the entire consignment will be distributed through NIWFS in coordination with local governments.

They will be distributed in affected districts of Sindhupalchok, Kailali, Mahottari, Nawalparasi and Sarlahi in Provinces 2, 3, 5 and 7. This gift is part of the Government of India’s regular humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to Nepal.