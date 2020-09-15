102 Journalists Infected With COVID-19 Across Nepal

A total of 102 journalists have been infected with Coronavirus across the country so far. Among them, State No 2 records the highest infection among the journalists, standing at 28 reports RSS.

According to the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), there were 17 journalists infected with COVID-19 in State No 1 while Bagmati State recorded 26 infection among the journalists.

RSS reports that 15 journalists have tested positive to the flu-like infection in Gandaki State, 12 in State No 5 and 4 in Karnali State.

FNJ’s secretary Prakash Thapa shared that there were no journalists infected with the deadly infection in Sudurpaschim State yet.

Among the COVID-19 infected journalists across the country, some have been recovered fully and already returned to their homes while some were receiving treatment at various isolation facilities.

The media persons working in the forefront during this pandemic are at higher risks of contracting COVID-19.

Ramesh Bista, general-secretary at the FNJ, informed that majority of the journalists contracting COVID-19 were working in the forefront. Most of them were photo journalists, according to him.

Many of the infected journalists chose to continue their duties from their isolation facilities too, said Bista, urging all the media persons to observe all necessary precautions against the COVID-19 while discharging their professional duties RSS said.