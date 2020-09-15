Light To Moderate Rain Will Likely In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

A trough is extending from southwest Uttar Pradesh to the north east close to southern parts of Nepal. The cyclonic circulation is over the Northeast Arabian sea and adjoining South Gujarat coast.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.