NC Leader Dr. Shashank Koirala Admitted To ICU

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Dr. Shashank Koirala has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following serious symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection reports The Rising Nepal.

Babu Kaji Karki, Managing Director of Om Hospital, said that NC leader Koirala was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening as he had fever. Koirala was in home isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

A team of doctors led by Dr. Bishwanath Koirala is said to be involved in the treatment of the NC leader and that his health condition is said to be stable.