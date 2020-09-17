Kalinga Literary Festival: BhavaSamvad, KLF's Digital Dialogue Initiative Completes 50 Episodes

Kalinga Literary Festival: BhavaSamvad, KLF's Digital Dialogue Initiative Completes 50 Episodes, Reaches to One Million Viewers

Sept. 17, 2020, 8:38 p.m.

New Delhi: Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), a premier literary festival platform of India has initiated BhavaSamvad, an online literary webinar series as the entire nation has come to standstill because of Covid19 lockdown and has witnessed precarious scenarios touching all strata of life.

The KLF has launched 'KLF BhavaSambad' to bring poets, writers, thinkers, philosophers, public intellectuals, spiritual masters, researchers, performers, and common citizens to reflect upon the lives and emotions around us during this lockdown and beyond.

The platform has successfully conducted 52 sessions so far, reaching over 10 lakh views. Sessions at KLF BhavaSamvad have covered subjects as diverse as the creative process of writing, literature, climate change, psychological wellbeing and compassion in these challenging times, the art of poetry, technology, music, mythology, mysticism and technology etc . The series has hosted nearly 100 speakers including NayantaraSahgal, NayantaraSehgal, Amish Tripathy, K Sachidanndan, KoralDasgupta, Dr. Pratibha Ray, AnandNeelkanthan, BhanumathiNarasimhan, ArundhathiSubramaniam, Sunil Kothari, Shantnu Gupta, Anita Agnihotri, Paul Sukirta Kumar, Padma Shree Haldhar Nag, RajitaKulkarni, SubrotoBagchi, Dr. Farouk Gulsara, DayaDissanayake , JayshreeMisraTripathi, RachnaJoshi,DeepaAgarwal, SmitaAgarwal, MonideepaSahu , AminurRahman, Chador Wangmo, PrakshSubedi , BalaVenkatswaraRao, SaiswaroopaIyer , AkshayaMukul, PrabhatRanjan, ChandanPanndey, Vandana Rag, AshwinSanghi , MedhaShri, VineetBajpai,NishthaGautam ,Pt.

KunjBihariMishra,AbhinandanSekhri, VineetKumar,Harpreet Singh, Gopal Singh Chauhan , ArchanaSoreng, BhawanaSomaaya, Prof. Amitabh Srivastava, VibhaBatra, Yashodhara Ray Chaudhuri, Prof Meenakshi Jain, SumedhaVermaOjha, RichaTilokani, Ashwani Kumar, Qutbi Brothers , Dr. RamachandraKhuntia, Dr. DP Pattanayak, Mukul Kumar, Dutee Chand, AsitMohanty, DebasishSamantaray, VikramSampath, Dr. Amar Patnaik, ChandanaDutta , Rekha Surya, Sucheta Mishra, IpsitaSarangi, PritidharaSamal, Swapna Mishra, BaasabChandana, BhagabanJayasingh, Dilip Swain, MousumiSengupta, ShobitArya, RandhirKhare , AmitDasgupta, Prof TishaSrivastav, AmareshBiswal, BichitraBiswal, Madan Mohan Mahapatra, Monalisa Mishra, Aditeswar Mishra, Kedar Mishra, R.Balakrishnan, RadhaChakravarty, Anita Agnihotri, Sahana Ahmed, MandiraGhosh,HumraQuraishi, Divsi Gupta, Jitu Mishra , BalaVenkateshwaraRao and many others.

The KLF, a pioneer in changing the perception of art and literary meet and discourse in India, has been a frontrunner in bringing transformational changes to such events. KLF BhavaSambad intends to connect various kinds of audiences by touching all issues in and around human lives and emotions such as happiness, sufferings, human solidarity, literary dialogues, spirituality, public policy, feminism, poetry and human consciousness, human emotions in storytelling, children literature , art world in post-Covid19 world et al.

Speaking about the initiative, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder of the KLF said, “COVID-19 has affected everyone everywhere. When people have been homebound, quarantined, nature seems to have regenerated. KLF BhavaSambad is a small step to rekindle the literary spirit at the time of disillusionment.” Going forward, BhavaSamvad, the digital discourse platform of KLF will be held every weekend, added MrParida.

About Kalinga Literary Festival

Odisha Diary Foundation (ODF), Rythm Festival Pvt Ltd are organizing annual Kalinga Literary Festival, Mystic Kalinga Festival (KLF), Kandhamal Literary Festival, KLF in Koraput every year. Annual Kalinga Literary Festival, Mystic Kalinga Festival (MKF) celebrate the creative spirit of India and commemorate the literary diversity it offers, bringing it in conversation with the best minds in the world of literature within and outside of Odisha and India. Academics, authors, political and social activists, law makers, government officials, corporate leaders, students and people from all walks of life immerse in the vibrant atmosphere of the festival and exchange opinions on their favourite authors and works.

klf-logo-01-01.png

Mystic Kalinga Festival has emerged as an Annual Flagship event in the cultural calendar of India and our focus is to rekindle the romance with literature and foster reading and writing habits, especially among the youth. It offers a national platform with a global appeal and bridges the gap between literature in English and other Indian regional languages.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM K.P. Sharma Oli To Address UNGA On 25 September
Sep 17, 2020
SAARC Finance Ministers Held Informal Meeting
Sep 17, 2020
We Look Forward To The Further Strengthening of India Nepal Ties: PM Modi
Sep 17, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 618 New Cases Of COVID-19
Sep 17, 2020
Nepal Records 1243 New COVID-19 Cases Tally Stands At 59575
Sep 17, 2020

More on News

PM K.P. Sharma Oli To Address UNGA On 25 September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
SAARC Finance Ministers Held Informal Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
We Look Forward To The Further Strengthening of India Nepal Ties: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
Terai/Madhesh Fast Track Makes A Progress Despite COVID-19 Pandemic: Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 50 minutes ago
Nepal Government Unveiled School Level Curriculum Adjustment Model 2077 By Agencies 13 hours, 58 minutes ago
‘Wish You Good Health And Happiness’: Nepal PM Oli On PM Modi’s 70th Birthday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 19 minutes ago

The Latest

Why Singapore's COVID-19 Death Rate Is The World's Lowest By REUTERS Sep 17, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 618 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2020
Nepal Records 1243 New COVID-19 Cases Tally Stands At 59575 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2020
ANIRUDHA PRASAD SINGH: Demise Of Chief Justice And Diplomat By Madan Kumar Bhattarai Sep 17, 2020
Vishwakarma Puja 2020: History, Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2020
Nepal's Hard-won Gains In Education And Health Are Under a Threat: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75