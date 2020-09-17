Kalinga Literary Festival: BhavaSamvad, KLF's Digital Dialogue Initiative Completes 50 Episodes

New Delhi: Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), a premier literary festival platform of India has initiated BhavaSamvad, an online literary webinar series as the entire nation has come to standstill because of Covid19 lockdown and has witnessed precarious scenarios touching all strata of life.

The KLF has launched 'KLF BhavaSambad' to bring poets, writers, thinkers, philosophers, public intellectuals, spiritual masters, researchers, performers, and common citizens to reflect upon the lives and emotions around us during this lockdown and beyond.

The platform has successfully conducted 52 sessions so far, reaching over 10 lakh views. Sessions at KLF BhavaSamvad have covered subjects as diverse as the creative process of writing, literature, climate change, psychological wellbeing and compassion in these challenging times, the art of poetry, technology, music, mythology, mysticism and technology etc . The series has hosted nearly 100 speakers including NayantaraSahgal, NayantaraSehgal, Amish Tripathy, K Sachidanndan, KoralDasgupta, Dr. Pratibha Ray, AnandNeelkanthan, BhanumathiNarasimhan, ArundhathiSubramaniam, Sunil Kothari, Shantnu Gupta, Anita Agnihotri, Paul Sukirta Kumar, Padma Shree Haldhar Nag, RajitaKulkarni, SubrotoBagchi, Dr. Farouk Gulsara, DayaDissanayake , JayshreeMisraTripathi, RachnaJoshi,DeepaAgarwal, SmitaAgarwal, MonideepaSahu , AminurRahman, Chador Wangmo, PrakshSubedi , BalaVenkatswaraRao, SaiswaroopaIyer , AkshayaMukul, PrabhatRanjan, ChandanPanndey, Vandana Rag, AshwinSanghi , MedhaShri, VineetBajpai,NishthaGautam ,Pt.

KunjBihariMishra,AbhinandanSekhri, VineetKumar,Harpreet Singh, Gopal Singh Chauhan , ArchanaSoreng, BhawanaSomaaya, Prof. Amitabh Srivastava, VibhaBatra, Yashodhara Ray Chaudhuri, Prof Meenakshi Jain, SumedhaVermaOjha, RichaTilokani, Ashwani Kumar, Qutbi Brothers , Dr. RamachandraKhuntia, Dr. DP Pattanayak, Mukul Kumar, Dutee Chand, AsitMohanty, DebasishSamantaray, VikramSampath, Dr. Amar Patnaik, ChandanaDutta , Rekha Surya, Sucheta Mishra, IpsitaSarangi, PritidharaSamal, Swapna Mishra, BaasabChandana, BhagabanJayasingh, Dilip Swain, MousumiSengupta, ShobitArya, RandhirKhare , AmitDasgupta, Prof TishaSrivastav, AmareshBiswal, BichitraBiswal, Madan Mohan Mahapatra, Monalisa Mishra, Aditeswar Mishra, Kedar Mishra, R.Balakrishnan, RadhaChakravarty, Anita Agnihotri, Sahana Ahmed, MandiraGhosh,HumraQuraishi, Divsi Gupta, Jitu Mishra , BalaVenkateshwaraRao and many others.

The KLF, a pioneer in changing the perception of art and literary meet and discourse in India, has been a frontrunner in bringing transformational changes to such events. KLF BhavaSambad intends to connect various kinds of audiences by touching all issues in and around human lives and emotions such as happiness, sufferings, human solidarity, literary dialogues, spirituality, public policy, feminism, poetry and human consciousness, human emotions in storytelling, children literature , art world in post-Covid19 world et al.

Speaking about the initiative, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder of the KLF said, “COVID-19 has affected everyone everywhere. When people have been homebound, quarantined, nature seems to have regenerated. KLF BhavaSambad is a small step to rekindle the literary spirit at the time of disillusionment.” Going forward, BhavaSamvad, the digital discourse platform of KLF will be held every weekend, added MrParida.

